13 August 2025 Build 19577723 Edited 13 August 2025 – 04:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Players! We're excited to announce the release of version 1.2.3, packed with new features and key improvements:

  • An option to disable the dynamic music theme has been added

