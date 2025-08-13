Hello, Players! We're excited to announce the release of version 1.2.3, packed with new features and key improvements:
An option to disable the dynamic music theme has been added
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello, Players! We're excited to announce the release of version 1.2.3, packed with new features and key improvements:
An option to disable the dynamic music theme has been added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update