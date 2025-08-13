Hi everyone! The 2.0.5 update is now live. This patch brings fixes and improvements across gameplay, audio, UI, missions, and the world in general. Thanks for your patience, I hope these changes make your time in Within the Cosmos smoother and more enjoyable.
Here's what's included in today's patch:
Gameplay Changes & Fixes
Added a 'Low Health' indicator at the bottom of the screen.
Added audio feedback when attempting to interact with locked jail doors without meeting skill requirements.
Added doors to UESA HQ.
Adjusted XP requirements per level for better balance.
Increased XP gain from enemies in Alios.
Made the Slayer weapon dropped by sniper enemies easier to pick up without crouching.
Fixed an issue where using Thornrush Tonic, Hushroot, and Bandages consumed the item but did not remove it from inventory.
Fixed inability to loot the Velarach creatures.
Fixed loot interaction behavior for Skarith creatures.
Fixed reloading issues with Slayer, and Divinity even when ammo was available.
Fixed reloading issues when aiming down sights with the Slayer and Divinity.
Increased availability of sniper and DMR ammo.
Made 'FastTravelFreedom' perk functional with proper unlock conditions.
Fixed an issue where dying in Alios launched the player into the air.
Fixed loss of all items when entering the player’s ship from Pearl City.
Made the elevator in UESA HQ operate faster.
Missions & Waypoints
Added missing waypoint for 'The Stolen Design' mission start.
Added missing waypoint for 'Speak to Armis Tech Rep' in Pearl City.
Added missing waypoint for 'Speak to Vicis Corp Rep' in the Research Facility.
Corrected the 'Waiting Game' mission waypoint to point to the player’s ship.
Adjusted waypoints when leaving certain mission areas.
Updated various mission descriptions.
Removed irrelevant mission text about the research facility’s location.
Audio Improvements
Footstep, explosive, and some gunfire sounds are now affected by 'Master' volume (and Sound Effects Volume).
Added water walking sound effects for Alios caves.
Added sound when entering the wrong code on keypads.
Added sound feedback for locked jail door interactions when lacking the required skill.
Fixed missing footstep effects in Vicis Corp, Pearl City sidewalks, and Alios' Caves.
Restored missing music in Alios' caves, Armis Tech HQ, and the Research Facility.
Fixed firing sounds so they play in 2D space instead of from a world location for the Sniper Rifle.
Fixed Velarach death sounds repeating after loading a save.
Added an ‘Ambient’ volume slider to the Settings menu.
Level Design & Environment Fixes
Adjusted grass and foliage placement to prevent floating and misaligned assets.
Fixed clipping issues with container meshes in the bandits Alios' cave, a chest near Boreas entrance, and sidewalks in Pearl City.
Filled visible gaps in Alios' caves.
Adjusted player model screen position in the inventory, in Alios' caves, Armis Tech HQ, and the Research Facility.
Added a missing keycode for a door in Armis Tech HQ.
Retouched Vicis Corp buildings in Pearl City.
Made several signs in Pearl City double-sided.
Adjusted shadows for the players Avenger models.
Enemy & Combat Adjustments
Increased enemies strength in Alios' caves.
Fixed Android Sniper loot drops (previously dropped assault rifle, now properly drops snipers).
Fixed minimap markers for Velarach and Skarith in Alios so they clear after death.
Fixed damage number display for Velarach after loading a save.
UI & Interaction Improvements
Made interact prompts more visible when entering the bandit cave in Alios.
Updated vending machine interact text in Armis Tech HQ.
Added on-screen 'Wrong Code' feedback to keypads alongside the audio cue.
Fixed incorrect interact text for Siphon Ammo.
Corrected behavior when picking up certain consumables that could incorrectly give venom.
Thank you all for your continued support. I’m excited to keep improving the game and bringing you more content. I hope you enjoy the update! ❤️
- debdev
