Hi everyone! The 2.0.5 update is now live. This patch brings fixes and improvements across gameplay, audio, UI, missions, and the world in general. Thanks for your patience, I hope these changes make your time in Within the Cosmos smoother and more enjoyable.

Here's what's included in today's patch:

Gameplay Changes & Fixes

Added a 'Low Health' indicator at the bottom of the screen.

Added audio feedback when attempting to interact with locked jail doors without meeting skill requirements.

Added doors to UESA HQ.

Adjusted XP requirements per level for better balance.

Increased XP gain from enemies in Alios.

Made the Slayer weapon dropped by sniper enemies easier to pick up without crouching.

Fixed an issue where using Thornrush Tonic, Hushroot, and Bandages consumed the item but did not remove it from inventory.

Fixed inability to loot the Velarach creatures.

Fixed loot interaction behavior for Skarith creatures.

Fixed reloading issues with Slayer, and Divinity even when ammo was available.

Fixed reloading issues when aiming down sights with the Slayer and Divinity.

Increased availability of sniper and DMR ammo.

Made 'FastTravelFreedom' perk functional with proper unlock conditions.

Fixed an issue where dying in Alios launched the player into the air.

Fixed loss of all items when entering the player’s ship from Pearl City.