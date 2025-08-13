 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19577567 Edited 13 August 2025 – 04:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

B2025.8.12

  • OK1 - Steam Achievement Synchronization

  • OK2 - Add Missing Hover Tooltips When Selecting Characters

  • OK3 - Enriched Status Display for Steam Friends

  • OK4 - Some UI Adjustments and Hover Tooltips

  • OK5 - Fix the Issue Where Conferring Titles Remains Unavailable Even After Unlocking the Cultural Correction for Title Conferral

  • OK6 - Pop - up Tips on the First Entry to the Knight Tournament and Fighting Tournament Interfaces

  • OK7 - Fix the Issue Where AI Does Not Host Tournaments

  • OK8 - Fixed the issue where after signing a vassal diplomatic contract and then allowing the vassal to become independent, kings or emperors would lose their national key, causing subsequent problems.

  • OK9 - Fixed the issue where the kingdom still appears on the map after the king abdicates the throne.

  • OK10 - Add playable prompts for Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy

  • OK11 - Fix the issue where the age of randomly generated heirs at the start of the game might be abnormally too old.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link