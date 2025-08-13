B2025.8.12
OK1 - Steam Achievement Synchronization
OK2 - Add Missing Hover Tooltips When Selecting Characters
OK3 - Enriched Status Display for Steam Friends
OK4 - Some UI Adjustments and Hover Tooltips
OK5 - Fix the Issue Where Conferring Titles Remains Unavailable Even After Unlocking the Cultural Correction for Title Conferral
OK6 - Pop - up Tips on the First Entry to the Knight Tournament and Fighting Tournament Interfaces
OK7 - Fix the Issue Where AI Does Not Host Tournaments
OK8 - Fixed the issue where after signing a vassal diplomatic contract and then allowing the vassal to become independent, kings or emperors would lose their national key, causing subsequent problems.
OK9 - Fixed the issue where the kingdom still appears on the map after the king abdicates the throne.
OK10 - Add playable prompts for Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy
OK11 - Fix the issue where the age of randomly generated heirs at the start of the game might be abnormally too old.
Changed files in this update