B2025.8.12

OK1 - Steam Achievement Synchronization

OK2 - Add Missing Hover Tooltips When Selecting Characters

OK3 - Enriched Status Display for Steam Friends

OK4 - Some UI Adjustments and Hover Tooltips

OK5 - Fix the Issue Where Conferring Titles Remains Unavailable Even After Unlocking the Cultural Correction for Title Conferral

OK6 - Pop - up Tips on the First Entry to the Knight Tournament and Fighting Tournament Interfaces

OK7 - Fix the Issue Where AI Does Not Host Tournaments

OK8 - Fixed the issue where after signing a vassal diplomatic contract and then allowing the vassal to become independent, kings or emperors would lose their national key, causing subsequent problems.

OK9 - Fixed the issue where the kingdom still appears on the map after the king abdicates the throne.

OK10 - Add playable prompts for Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy