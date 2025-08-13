- Fixed an issue where "Trap Card" gave broken pieces
- Fixed an issue where if you managed to get a non pawn/man piece to the second rank of your setupboard with the second challenge mode, then the game can still load from save
- Added a number of protections against corrupted save files
- Fixed the longbowman tooltip diagram
- Made sellable rocks sellable when you have exact change
Patch 1.05
