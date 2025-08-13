 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19577542 Edited 13 August 2025 – 03:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where "Trap Card" gave broken pieces
  • Fixed an issue where if you managed to get a non pawn/man piece to the second rank of your setupboard with the second challenge mode, then the game can still load from save
  • Added a number of protections against corrupted save files
  • Fixed the longbowman tooltip diagram
  • Made sellable rocks sellable when you have exact change

