13 August 2025 Build 19577475 Edited 13 August 2025 – 03:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mechanics changes:
• Quest starting locations now have unique icons and are no longer shown as safe locations.
• Watchtower locations now have unique icons and are no longer shown as danger locations.
• Bonus 1 removed max health.
• Bonus 2 removed gold and max mana; added Magic Arrow.

Balance:
• Increased base stats for Alliance Flourish units.
• Increased stats for Necropolis units costing 2-3 Tactical Points.
• [Advisor] & [Tactician] (0/2 → 1/2)
• [Rare Spoils] (No longer offer Common artifact options)

