Mechanics changes:

• Quest starting locations now have unique icons and are no longer shown as safe locations.

• Watchtower locations now have unique icons and are no longer shown as danger locations.

• Bonus 1 removed max health.

• Bonus 2 removed gold and max mana; added Magic Arrow.



Balance:

• Increased base stats for Alliance Flourish units.

• Increased stats for Necropolis units costing 2-3 Tactical Points.

• [Advisor] & [Tactician] (0/2 → 1/2)

• [Rare Spoils] (No longer offer Common artifact options)