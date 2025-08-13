 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19577449 Edited 14 August 2025 – 03:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

各位玩家

在幾經波折之後，『文字遊戲(日文版)』終於開始發售了！

誠心邀請各位「勇者」來加入這個文字的大冒險！

