13 August 2025 Build 19577338 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a more refined and rewarding gameplay experience, with several key improvements based on community feedback:

  • New paths and shortcuts: Explore newly added routes and discover alternate ways to navigate the cave system.

  • Item name review: Several item names have been revised for clarity and consistency.

  • Item rebalancing: Resource values and effectiveness were fine-tuned to improve pacing and survival.

  • New event sequence: Changes to the progression path now create a more immersive and logical flow.

  • Sleeping restores health: Resting in the tent now moderately restores your health — use it wisely.

  • Improved glowsticks: Extended durability makes this item much more useful in deeper areas.

Thanks for playing and supporting the game!

Your feedback continues to shape each update.

