This update brings a more refined and rewarding gameplay experience, with several key improvements based on community feedback:
New paths and shortcuts: Explore newly added routes and discover alternate ways to navigate the cave system.
Item name review: Several item names have been revised for clarity and consistency.
Item rebalancing: Resource values and effectiveness were fine-tuned to improve pacing and survival.
New event sequence: Changes to the progression path now create a more immersive and logical flow.
Sleeping restores health: Resting in the tent now moderately restores your health — use it wisely.
Improved glowsticks: Extended durability makes this item much more useful in deeper areas.
Thanks for playing and supporting the game!
Your feedback continues to shape each update.
Changed files in this update