This update brings a more refined and rewarding gameplay experience, with several key improvements based on community feedback:

New paths and shortcuts : Explore newly added routes and discover alternate ways to navigate the cave system.

Item name review : Several item names have been revised for clarity and consistency.

Item rebalancing : Resource values and effectiveness were fine-tuned to improve pacing and survival.

New event sequence : Changes to the progression path now create a more immersive and logical flow.

Sleeping restores health : Resting in the tent now moderately restores your health — use it wisely.

Improved glowsticks: Extended durability makes this item much more useful in deeper areas.

Thanks for playing and supporting the game!

Your feedback continues to shape each update.