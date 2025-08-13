 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19577186 Edited 13 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It’s been a little while since the last update—I’ve just wrapped up a very busy month, topped off by something incredible: my son was born a few days ago! 👶💙

I’m excited to get back into the swing of things and will be resuming regular updates for the game.

Also, a huge thank you to Frecuencia Gamer and the QA Team who have been actively testing the game and hunting down bugs. Your support means the world—especially as a solo dev, this kind of help makes a massive difference.

Thanks so much for your continued support and patience!

🛠️ Patch Notes – UI, Bug Fixes & Scene Logic

🔍 Exploration & UI

  • Increased exploration ray, allowing better detection of explored map.

  • Safezone towers made slightly larger so players can now climb them properly.

  • "Use" text and interaction targets are now hidden during dialogues.

  • Minimap toggle is now disabled while the game is paused or during dialogues.

  • Added a message prompt to skip cinematics.

  • Various UI improvements and internal project cleanup.

🧱 Environment & Scene Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck on towers.

  • Fixed invisible wall issues in both the Goron arena and Safezone.

  • Added pause validation during scene transitions to prevent glitches.

💬 Dialogue & Narrative

  • Rem is now deactivated correctly when forgiven by the player and exits the arena.

  • The "use" prompt no longer appears when chests are open.

🧾 Polish & Miscellaneous

  • Fixed inconsistencies in translations on the player death panel.

  • Disabled unnecessary data on the death panel for a cleaner UI.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2727041
macOS Depot 2727042
