Hey everyone!

It’s been a little while since the last update—I’ve just wrapped up a very busy month, topped off by something incredible: my son was born a few days ago! 👶💙

I’m excited to get back into the swing of things and will be resuming regular updates for the game.

Also, a huge thank you to Frecuencia Gamer and the QA Team who have been actively testing the game and hunting down bugs. Your support means the world—especially as a solo dev, this kind of help makes a massive difference.

Thanks so much for your continued support and patience!

🛠️ Patch Notes – UI, Bug Fixes & Scene Logic

🔍 Exploration & UI

Increased exploration ray , allowing better detection of explored map.

Safezone towers made slightly larger so players can now climb them properly.

"Use" text and interaction targets are now hidden during dialogues.

Minimap toggle is now disabled while the game is paused or during dialogues.

Added a message prompt to skip cinematics .

Various UI improvements and internal project cleanup.

🧱 Environment & Scene Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck on towers .

Fixed invisible wall issues in both the Goron arena and Safezone .

Added pause validation during scene transitions to prevent glitches.

💬 Dialogue & Narrative

Rem is now deactivated correctly when forgiven by the player and exits the arena.

The "use" prompt no longer appears when chests are open.

🧾 Polish & Miscellaneous