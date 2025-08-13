General
- Added support for up to 4 players/bots in local multiplayer. (Online support coming soon).
- Bot-only matches are now supported.
- Added teams. Friendly fire can be set to off, on, or partial (50% damage).
UI/UX
- Redesigned local multiplayer UI.
- Altered Arena/Hybrid mode UI to support 4 players.
- Oleg's rage is now indicated as active via a rage symbol rather than a red aura. (Colored auras are now used to indicate team).
- Shortened many Arena/Hybrid upgrade descriptions.
Bugs
- Fixed bug where Television could teleport instantly upon landing, ignoring typical landing lag.
- Fixed bug where using UFO Barrage (down special) on a frozen opponent would cause the opponent to remain stuck in the ice cube.
- Fixed rare bug where players' air resources could reset without landing.
- Fixed bug where incorrect animation would play for shield breaks.
