
13 August 2025 Build 19577178 Edited 13 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


General

  • Added support for up to 4 players/bots in local multiplayer. (Online support coming soon).
  • Bot-only matches are now supported.
  • Added teams. Friendly fire can be set to off, on, or partial (50% damage).

UI/UX

  • Redesigned local multiplayer UI.
  • Altered Arena/Hybrid mode UI to support 4 players.
  • Oleg's rage is now indicated as active via a rage symbol rather than a red aura. (Colored auras are now used to indicate team).
  • Shortened many Arena/Hybrid upgrade descriptions.

Bugs

  • Fixed bug where Television could teleport instantly upon landing, ignoring typical landing lag.
  • Fixed bug where using UFO Barrage (down special) on a frozen opponent would cause the opponent to remain stuck in the ice cube.
  • Fixed rare bug where players' air resources could reset without landing.
  • Fixed bug where incorrect animation would play for shield breaks.

Changed files in this update

