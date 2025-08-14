The moment has finally arrived! Relic Hunters Legend is officially out on PC (Steam) and Xbox with its full 1.0 release! 🎉

After years of development, challenges, and your incredible support since our Kickstarter days, we’re proud to deliver the most ambitious Relic Hunters experience yet, a fully premium, no-microtransaction looter shooter RPG.

What Awaits You in Version 1.0

30+ hours of voiced story campaign across 3 Acts , concluding the epic time-travel saga

200+ hours of gameplay for those who want to unlock every achievement, collect every weapon, relic, and gear, and fully master their builds

Compendium System to track 200+ items: weapons, relics, gear, and materials

Unique loot system with randomized legendary weapons and gear

6 unique Hunters with deep builds and customizable skill trees – mix, match, and synergize with your team!

Play solo offline or in 4-player online co-op

New Cosmetics System – unlock skins and cosmetics through achievements

Max Hunter Level 50 and Rebel Rank 25

Full original soundtrack launching alongside the game

A Journey of Resilience and Community

Relic Hunters Legend wouldn’t exist without our community. After losing our publisher, we rebuilt the game independently, switching from free-to-play to a premium experience with no microtransactions and a fully reworked save system. We’ve listened to your Early Access feedback to improve combat, progression, and performance and we can’t wait for you to experience the final version.

We promised to finish the story, fix the issues, and deliver a game we could all be proud of. Against all odds, here it is. We hope you love it as much as we loved making it.

Founder & Backer Packs

All Founder and Backer packs are being delivered through these days! If you supported the game early, make sure to redeem your codes. Any issues? Contact support@roguesnail.com and we’ll help you out.

Jump in today and experience the final chapter of Relic Hunters Legend!

Cheers,

Rogue Snail Team