Salutations denizens of the abyss!

It’s been 4 days since CleanFall launched in Early Access, and we want to thank you all for your incredible support and feedback! We’ve been reading everything you’ve shared through Steam reviews and across all our communities.

We’ve just released a new patch to the public unstable branch, please join the beta testing and give us feedback under this announcement or join the Discord to give more detailed feedback to help us craft a better game experience as soon as possible!

How to access: Select CleanFall under your steam liabary->Click Setting->Select Properties->Choose Public-unstable-branch.

Here are the patch notes:

Added Casual Mode.

Added Vibe Mode.

Added an arrow to the structure deconstruction tutorial to help better show where to put your cursor.

The yellow fungus section has been slightly reworked. Getting through the fungus barrier should be easier.

Fixed a bug that caused the turret grabber to not move grabber-type turrets.

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze when dying with the weapon wheel open.

Fixed an issue where the weapon wheel would be too small on certain resolutions.

Fixed a bug that caused the velocity blade to hurt player structures.

Dropping items now drops the entire stack instead of 1 item.

Turrets can now be placed through other objects.

Items last longer on the ground after being dropped.

When turrets are placed, they now float for a moment to help increase the accuracy of placement.

Turrets now cling to objects more tightly, improving ship stability.

Fixed a bug that stopped players from harvesting glow corn when they had a full inventory.

Glow corn can now be harvested without waiting for the player to gather it.

Added an arrow that alerts you when you have unlocked a new room.

You can no longer alchemize turrets before you discover the unlock. (I feel like being able to accidentally alchemize turrets was just confusing instead of helpful).

Buzz saws now properly get larger with more turret range.

Thanks again for all the interest, feedback, and support so far!

Humanyoyo