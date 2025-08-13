 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576998 Edited 13 August 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Additions:

- Rebirth 2 Event added
- New Curse Related to Rebirth 2
- Rebirth 3 events and phone calls complete, excluding unmade posters.
- 5 New Rebirth 3 Posters created
- Rebirth 3 Art Section implemented and fully complete
- 3 New Jelly Rooms, 1 cursed exclusive
- QTE's Theme Implemented
- New QTE Intro

Bug Fixes:

- Black Market bugging out when pressing the open button twice
- Storage button bugging when trying to press it too fast

