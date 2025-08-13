Additions:



- Rebirth 2 Event added

- New Curse Related to Rebirth 2

- Rebirth 3 events and phone calls complete, excluding unmade posters.

- 5 New Rebirth 3 Posters created

- Rebirth 3 Art Section implemented and fully complete

- 3 New Jelly Rooms, 1 cursed exclusive

- QTE's Theme Implemented

- New QTE Intro



Bug Fixes:



- Black Market bugging out when pressing the open button twice

- Storage button bugging when trying to press it too fast