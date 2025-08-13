Additions:
- Rebirth 2 Event added
- New Curse Related to Rebirth 2
- Rebirth 3 events and phone calls complete, excluding unmade posters.
- 5 New Rebirth 3 Posters created
- Rebirth 3 Art Section implemented and fully complete
- 3 New Jelly Rooms, 1 cursed exclusive
- QTE's Theme Implemented
- New QTE Intro
Bug Fixes:
- Black Market bugging out when pressing the open button twice
- Storage button bugging when trying to press it too fast
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update