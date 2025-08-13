 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576938 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everbody,

This is a small bug fix which should fix the following issues:

Looping interview on Ellie's path after phone calls.
Helena not appearing on her path.
Steam Achievements not syncing.
Renaming saves causing an error.
Removed a stray render of Lydia's old room.

Please let me know if you have any further issues or errors.

WP

