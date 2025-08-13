 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576877
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

This update brings a handy new shop feature, balances rewards, and fixes multiple bugs.

v0.2.4 Patchnotes

1. Added a “One-Click Purchase” feature to the dungeon shop

2. Adjusted the extra rewards triggered by purchasing the Gumball Pot, reducing trigger frequency while increasing reward amounts

3. Fixed an issue in Spacecraft Ruins where some monsters were not affected by Timestill

4. Fixed an issue in Dragon Valley where the boss could use the Call-Out Members skill to summon allies even while Timestill was active

5. Fixed an issue where the Ultra Player Gumball's Roguelike game had incorrect potion rewards

6. Fixed an issue where clicking on quest buildings for obtaining the Ultra Player Gumball would cause the game to crash

7. Fixed an issue where Gandharva Gumball's talent was not taking effect

8. Fixed an issue where Garuda Gumball's talent was incorrect

9. Fixed an issue where the Space Wizard Gumball's talent description was incorrect

Hop into our Discord and team up with other adventurers—let’s make the dungeon journey even more fun together!

Safe adventures,

Lesley and the Gumballs team

