13 August 2025 Build 19576868
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where off-map artillery strikes could not function properly
Fixed an issue where the tile occupancy was incorrect when separating towed vehicles
Added sound effects when setting up bases and buildings

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3924741
