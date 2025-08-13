Fixed an issue where off-map artillery strikes could not function properly
Fixed an issue where the tile occupancy was incorrect when separating towed vehicles
Added sound effects when setting up bases and buildings
Update-0.8.103
Update notes via Steam Community
