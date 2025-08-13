🎴 New Card

・黒影 = くろかげ ＝ Black Shadow



📝 Quiz Adjustments (Requested by player)

・Furigana has been removed from most questions, but will still appear in the answers. It will only be shown where truly necessary, keeping the challenge high and helping you learn kanji without relying on furigana all the time.



🛍️ Shop Improvements

・Card Shop: Clearer purchase options: 「はい」＝ Yes ／ 「いいえ」＝ No

・Harbor Shop: Now sells 🥕 carrots and 🍇 grapes



⚔️ Battle & Animation

・Samurai, Karate Kick, and Punch Card animations enhanced

・Sound effects polished for extra impact



📚 JLPT N5 Quizzes

・A few extra quizzes to help you sharpen your Japanese skills



🌏 Currently in Development

・A new map with fresh 🎴 cards, 🐉 monsters, and exciting new adventures coming soon. 📚 Quizzes and other small updates will keep coming with each release.



Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome on Discord or in Discussions on STEAM!

またね！

Light :>