- Fixed an issue where notes written on the map were being truncated after 10 characters, and increased the maximum character limit to 70.
- Fixed inconsistencies, typos, and missing translations in the English text. (We will continue to address these issues moving forward.)
Path of the Abyss ver. 1.0.11 Released
The following issues have been fixed:
