13 August 2025 Build 19576633 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following issues have been fixed:
  1. Fixed an issue where notes written on the map were being truncated after 10 characters, and increased the maximum character limit to 70.
  2. Fixed inconsistencies, typos, and missing translations in the English text. (We will continue to address these issues moving forward.)

