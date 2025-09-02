"Good morning, esteemed players! Today, our game's new free crossover DLC 'Netherworld Wasteland' is now available, and we are also launching a 32% discount for 7 days.

How to access the DLC: First reach the kitchen of the 'Mocang Temple' level, then interact with the 'blue kitchen pot' to enter the DLC level. After clearing it, you can obtain a powerful skill.

TIPS: Additionally, the final chapter of our Liuyin spin-off trilogy (Nine Extremes, Divine Crossing, Boundless) - 'Liuyin Boundless' will be released on September 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM. It will be simultaneously included in the trilogy discount bundle. We will also provide synchronization and recommendation guides at that time. Please stay tuned if you are interested, and thank you once again!"