Settings
- Motion blur is set to high by default
- Video settings preset is set to high by default
- Removed bugged settings
Dialogues
- Fixed doubled dialogue for mycelium (OG Bum)
- Fixed bugged dialogue with hobo selling additional den
- Fixed lack of one Bum's dialogue line in Architect's create chest, bed and Kasia's lair dialogue
AI
- Security guard in a parking lot now respawns properly
- Security guard during ukrainian raid now works properly
- ukrainian raid enemy cap is now dependent on quantity of people in session
- AI fighting now deals damage properly
- All friendly hobos are now working properly (you can give weapon to every single one)
Lockpicking
- Fixed levitating items in mailbox
Side-Quests
- Now mycelium mission cannot respawn in the same place two times
- Fixed revenge on ex mission - now possibility of progressing is free of bugs
Kasia
- Fixed improperly working bowls
- Fixed client beer bug
- Fixed stuck widget after ukrainian raid
- Fixed improperly working in-game go-to command widget
- Fixed not waiting for players after follow-to command
- Fixed improper scale of items from dumpster
Inventory
- Fixed improperly woring purchase of stackable items
- Fixed bugged watering can durability
- Fixed duplicating fuel tanks and hoses
Interaction
- Fixed lack of icon of Architect's door
- Fixed improper cigarette placement during burning ukrainian den
- Fixed watering can refueling - now water does not splash on the ground
- Fixed possibility of getting stuck in 3rd person mode via spam
- Fixed lack of sound in Ben's shop
- Fixed improper woring of interaction with holdable lockpick
- Added "Build" keybind
Mycelium
- Fixed improperly working stage 0 load
- Fixed improper widget text on client while ready to harvest
- Fixed loaded empty pot that resulted bugged growing cycle
- Fixed loaded improper color bug
- Fixed loaded stage 1 - now it stays on stage one in stead of resetting
Localization
- Mycelium cloth lacked translation
- Fixed localization of achievements
Building
- Fixed barrel lightning
Achievements
- Changed millionare achievement - now it takes 10,000 PLN to get the reward
- Fixed baloon achievement
- Fixed dialogues achievement
UI
- Updated roadmap
Optimization
- Further GPU n CPU optimization
If you encouter any type of bug/issue or have any suggestion, we'd kindly appreciate it steamhappy
If you want to help us making something remarkable out of Bum: Revenge, we would kindly appreciate a positive review - currently we're on Mixed reviews, and any positive feedback would help us grow and push us into delivering you the best possible product steamhappy
