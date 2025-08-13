 Skip to content
13 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Settings

- Motion blur is set to high by default

- Video settings preset is set to high by default

- Removed bugged settings

Dialogues

- Fixed doubled dialogue for mycelium (OG Bum)

- Fixed bugged dialogue with hobo selling additional den

- Fixed lack of one Bum's dialogue line in Architect's create chest, bed and Kasia's lair dialogue

AI

- Security guard in a parking lot now respawns properly

- Security guard during ukrainian raid now works properly

- ukrainian raid enemy cap is now dependent on quantity of people in session

- AI fighting now deals damage properly

- All friendly hobos are now working properly (you can give weapon to every single one)

Lockpicking

- Fixed levitating items in mailbox

Side-Quests

- Now mycelium mission cannot respawn in the same place two times

- Fixed revenge on ex mission - now possibility of progressing is free of bugs

Kasia

- Fixed improperly working bowls

- Fixed client beer bug

- Fixed stuck widget after ukrainian raid

- Fixed improperly working in-game go-to command widget

- Fixed not waiting for players after follow-to command

- Fixed improper scale of items from dumpster

Inventory

- Fixed improperly woring purchase of stackable items

- Fixed bugged watering can durability

- Fixed duplicating fuel tanks and hoses

Interaction

- Fixed lack of icon of Architect's door

- Fixed improper cigarette placement during burning ukrainian den

- Fixed watering can refueling - now water does not splash on the ground

- Fixed possibility of getting stuck in 3rd person mode via spam

- Fixed lack of sound in Ben's shop

- Fixed improper woring of interaction with holdable lockpick

- Added "Build" keybind

Mycelium

- Fixed improperly working stage 0 load

- Fixed improper widget text on client while ready to harvest

- Fixed loaded empty pot that resulted bugged growing cycle

- Fixed loaded improper color bug

- Fixed loaded stage 1 - now it stays on stage one in stead of resetting

Localization

- Mycelium cloth lacked translation

- Fixed localization of achievements

Building

- Fixed barrel lightning

Achievements

- Changed millionare achievement - now it takes 10,000 PLN to get the reward

- Fixed baloon achievement

- Fixed dialogues achievement

UI

- Updated roadmap

Optimization

- Further GPU n CPU optimization

If you encouter any type of bug/issue or have any suggestion, we'd kindly appreciate it steamhappy

If you want to help us making something remarkable out of Bum: Revenge, we would kindly appreciate a positive review - currently we're on Mixed reviews, and any positive feedback would help us grow and push us into delivering you the best possible product steamhappy

Changed files in this update

