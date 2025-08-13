- Named pipes apparently don't work when using IL2CPP with Unity. This was causing the connection to the viGem server to fail. Switched to TCP/IP.
- Add "Other" option so you can elect NOT to use lean to move with Track IR. This is useful if you want a second player to totally control movement, or to use a gamepad.
- Added hotkeys to toggle between first person and normal mouse control modes. This is mainly so they can be set via voice commands
- Add move exponent control, to reduce the amount specific games apply as a deadonze to the thumbstick that controls movement
- Add field of view and aspect ratio fields, rather than hardcoded as 90 degrees adn 16/9
