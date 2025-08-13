 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576577 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Named pipes apparently don't work when using IL2CPP with Unity. This was causing the connection to the viGem server to fail. Switched to TCP/IP.
  • Add "Other" option so you can elect NOT to use lean to move with Track IR. This is useful if you want a second player to totally control movement, or to use a gamepad.
  • Added hotkeys to toggle between first person and normal mouse control modes. This is mainly so they can be set via voice commands
  • Add move exponent control, to reduce the amount specific games apply as a deadonze to the thumbstick that controls movement
  • Add field of view and aspect ratio fields, rather than hardcoded as 90 degrees adn 16/9

