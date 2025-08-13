 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576489 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added setting to enable/disable retro effect

Removed lift restriction: now you can immediately travel to a deep floor, but each descent starts from 0
Digging deeper than level 50 increases the number of monsters and ores
Fixed first-person camera so you can look up
Added fog in caves
Returning from the mine up to and including level 5 carries no penalties

Bug fixes

