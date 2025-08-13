Added setting to enable/disable retro effect
Removed lift restriction: now you can immediately travel to a deep floor, but each descent starts from 0
Digging deeper than level 50 increases the number of monsters and ores
Fixed first-person camera so you can look up
Added fog in caves
Returning from the mine up to and including level 5 carries no penalties
Bug fixes
