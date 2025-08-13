 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19576430 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, players!

We’ve released Hotfix 1.1.1 to address several bugs and inconveniences in the game.

Please restart your Steam client to apply the update automatically.

Changes

  • Increased jump height

  • Increased running speed

  • Improved interaction detection

  • Shortened the display time of the material acquisition UI popup

  • You can now move while certain dialogue balloons are displayed

Thank you for playing and supporting our game.

We’re also preparing additional updates, so please feel free to share your feedback or reviews in the Steam Discussions or Review section—we’ll make sure to read them carefully.

We’ll continue working hard to provide you with a stable and enjoyable gameplay experience!

