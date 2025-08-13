Hello, players!

We’ve released Hotfix 1.1.1 to address several bugs and inconveniences in the game.

Please restart your Steam client to apply the update automatically.

Changes

Increased jump height

Increased running speed

Improved interaction detection

Shortened the display time of the material acquisition UI popup

You can now move while certain dialogue balloons are displayed

Thank you for playing and supporting our game.

We’re also preparing additional updates, so please feel free to share your feedback or reviews in the Steam Discussions or Review section—we’ll make sure to read them carefully.

We’ll continue working hard to provide you with a stable and enjoyable gameplay experience!