New Evil Schemes added to Roguevenge that allow the unlocking of an additional Blackstone and Whitestone. Greenstones can now also appear as rewards via new repeatable Daily Schemes.



Added a new song to the Summer Event's Beach Radio Spoil (in preparation for the next trap coming soon to the game!)



We've performed several notable performance improvement measures including a game engine update and key asset optimization. Players on lower-end devices should experience a general performance boost.



The "Basic Badness" Baddie Bonus now increases damage by 3% instead of 2%, and "Basic Badness II" now increases damage by 6% instead of 3%



"Scareoscopic" Baddie Bonus now increases damage by 6% instead of 3%



"Third Time's the Harm" Baddie Bonus effect duration increased to 33 seconds, up from 13 seconds



Fixed the "Crown all Summer Event Stages" Event Quest getting stuck or reset for some players



FIxed some Summer Event Quests sometimes getting stuck or resetting progress



Fixed the final revealable item in the Summer Event Shop linking to an incorrect Spoil in the previous version



Fixed several Nightmares sometimes not functioning in Roguevenge in certain conditions, including More Roomkin, Parcel Panic, Scare Tactics, and Sinister Security



The Summer of Screams continues! Today's patch includes several improvements and fixes. Check them out, and be sure to keep an eye out for some new surprises coming soon!