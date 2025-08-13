 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19576149 Edited 13 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1 Simple Mode (Easier): Enemy HP decreased, enemy attack decreased, parry cost reduced, stun duration slightly shortened, enemy knockdown threshold reduced.

2 Normal Difficulty: Enemy HP slightly decreased, enemy attack slightly decreased.

3 Hard Difficulty: Enemy HP slightly decreased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link