1 Simple Mode (Easier): Enemy HP decreased, enemy attack decreased, parry cost reduced, stun duration slightly shortened, enemy knockdown threshold reduced.
2 Normal Difficulty: Enemy HP slightly decreased, enemy attack slightly decreased.
3 Hard Difficulty: Enemy HP slightly decreased.
Game difficulty adjusted 0813
