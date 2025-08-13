Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've just released 2.9.2-RC14. Frankly I don't know the size because for once I'm writing this post before the update is live... oh well. Shouldn't be too big anyway.

I think 2.9.2 has come a long way since we started developing it back in May and your help has been absolutely invaluable. From the bottom of my heart, genuinely, thank you so much. I had no clue the Closed Beta Program would have such a positive input but you're all here and enjoying the game and the Aura SDK. It's awesome to see.

As per the headline this could be the final closed beta build \[of 2.9.2]. In the coming weeks we'll be initiating the Post-Beta plans shortly after the Season 10 Closed Beta commences, which as aforementioned, you'll all be sticking around another few weeks for :)

Nevertheless, it's changelog time.

🔧 General Updates

Removed 'Location callout' control.

🌐 User Interface

\[DEV] Fixed an issue where the Workshop UI would cut off if there was more than 4 items in the list.

\[DEV] Removed the 'console' button from the Main Menu.

\[DEV] Fixed an issue where the 'Close' button had no localization in the Workshop UI.

\[DEV] Applied the same 'Close' button assignment to the Spectator Menu.

\[DEV] Fixed the Connect button in the server browser not working.

🎮 Gameplay