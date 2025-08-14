 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19576015 Edited 14 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.5.0.26 Changelog

Assets

  • Fixed: Foliage and bushes reacting to character were not visible properly for other players

General

  • Added: Deployable Radio Spawns can regenerate spawn tickets over time

  • Changed: Draw distance max to 12 km, this still allows the entire island of Everon to be viewed, and added a setting description

  • Fixed: Character couldn't change weapon if they tried to change weapon at the end of flare firing animation

  • Fixed: Input: Joystick stopped sending input or sent erratic input

Playable Content

  • Added: New map icon preset for Source Bases

  • Added: Base Placement Limited by HQ radio range and water

  • Added: Blocking notification when Establish Base Objective cannot be created at the selected location

  • Fixed: HQC: Supplies were spilled over the Harbor when resupply exceeded the capacity

  • Fixed: HQC: Commander role was not revoked after accepting Group Invite

  • Fixed: Compositions of wrong faction could be built in multiple cases

Stability and Performance

  • Fixed: Crash related to grenades

  • Fixed: Crash when mines explode

  • Fixed: Crash when sending voice data

  • Fixed: Client-side crash during tasks streaming

Workshop

  • Fixed: Workshop: Failing move or copy in OnDownloadSuccess will now mark addon as corrupted

Workbench and Modding:

  • Changed: Projectile entities with RplComponent are no longer supported unless they also have a MagazineComponent attached (to discourage adding RplComponent to bullets)

  • Fixed: Crash when moving a ladder in WB


