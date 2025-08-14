Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.5.0.26 Changelog

Assets

Fixed: Foliage and bushes reacting to character were not visible properly for other players

General

Added: Deployable Radio Spawns can regenerate spawn tickets over time

Changed: Draw distance max to 12 km, this still allows the entire island of Everon to be viewed, and added a setting description

Fixed: Character couldn't change weapon if they tried to change weapon at the end of flare firing animation

Fixed: Input: Joystick stopped sending input or sent erratic input

Playable Content

Added: New map icon preset for Source Bases

Added: Base Placement Limited by HQ radio range and water

Added: Blocking notification when Establish Base Objective cannot be created at the selected location

Fixed: HQC: Supplies were spilled over the Harbor when resupply exceeded the capacity

Fixed: HQC: Commander role was not revoked after accepting Group Invite

Fixed: Compositions of wrong faction could be built in multiple cases

Stability and Performance

Fixed: Crash related to grenades

Fixed: Crash when mines explode

Fixed: Crash when sending voice data

Fixed: Client-side crash during tasks streaming



Workshop

Fixed: Workshop: Failing move or copy in OnDownloadSuccess will now mark addon as corrupted

Workbench and Modding:

Changed: Projectile entities with RplComponent are no longer supported unless they also have a MagazineComponent attached (to discourage adding RplComponent to bullets)

Fixed: Crash when moving a ladder in WB



