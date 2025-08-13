Nocturne FX™ is now officially out of Early Access.

After months of iteration, testing, and polish, v1.0 marks the stabilization of all core systems: visuals, gameplay, performance, and configuration. While new features may still arrive in the future, this release signifies a fully playable and technically complete product.

Expect smooth frame pacing, enhanced audio control, improved UI behavior, and refined performance backed by internal static analysis and feedback-driven tuning.

💸 Now Just $2.99

To celebrate the full release, the price has been permanently dropped to $2.99 USD. Thanks to everyone who supported the project through Early Access!

🧠 Engine & Architecture

A new optional FPS cap is now available when VSync Emulation is enabled:

Configurable between 1 FPS and your display’s refresh rate

Use -1 to uncap

Useful for limiting resource use or stabilizing pacing on unstable variable-refresh displays

This is uncapped by default but can be toggled in the settings menu

Menu System Refactor:

Menu logic now uses a dedicated internal enumumerator system

Reduces per-frame overhead and improves UI responsiveness

Removed Screen Diagonal Scaling:

UI sizing no longer relies on screen diagonal calculations

Button sizes and other elements now appear consistent regardless of resolution or aspect ratio

🛠️ Developer & Debug Improvements

Static Analysis Clean Pass:

Any remaining issues from static analysis tools have been resolved

Backend code is now cleaner, safer, and easier to maintain

Frame Cap Logic Integrated:

Frame cap state is now logged in exported performance metadata

Enables more accurate profiling for both players and developers

📊 Miscellaneous

Bug Fixes:

FPS now correctly displays refresh rate when maxed (not +1)

The back button inside the settings menu not displaying a tooltip has been resolved

Player no longer remains shrunk after dying while under shrink effect

Have feedback? Found an edge case?

📨 Reach out: contact.nocturnefx@gmail.com