Nocturne FX™ is now officially out of Early Access.
After months of iteration, testing, and polish, v1.0 marks the stabilization of all core systems: visuals, gameplay, performance, and configuration. While new features may still arrive in the future, this release signifies a fully playable and technically complete product.
Expect smooth frame pacing, enhanced audio control, improved UI behavior, and refined performance backed by internal static analysis and feedback-driven tuning.
💸 Now Just $2.99
To celebrate the full release, the price has been permanently dropped to $2.99 USD. Thanks to everyone who supported the project through Early Access!
🧠 Engine & Architecture
A new optional FPS cap is now available when VSync Emulation is enabled:
Configurable between 1 FPS and your display’s refresh rate
Use -1 to uncap
Useful for limiting resource use or stabilizing pacing on unstable variable-refresh displays
This is uncapped by default but can be toggled in the settings menu
Menu System Refactor:
Menu logic now uses a dedicated internal enumumerator system
Reduces per-frame overhead and improves UI responsiveness
Removed Screen Diagonal Scaling:
UI sizing no longer relies on screen diagonal calculations
Button sizes and other elements now appear consistent regardless of resolution or aspect ratio
🛠️ Developer & Debug Improvements
Static Analysis Clean Pass:
Any remaining issues from static analysis tools have been resolved
Backend code is now cleaner, safer, and easier to maintain
Frame Cap Logic Integrated:
Frame cap state is now logged in exported performance metadata
Enables more accurate profiling for both players and developers
📊 Miscellaneous
Bug Fixes:
FPS now correctly displays refresh rate when maxed (not +1)
The back button inside the settings menu not displaying a tooltip has been resolved
Player no longer remains shrunk after dying while under shrink effect
Have feedback? Found an edge case?
📨 Reach out: contact.nocturnefx@gmail.com
Changed files in this update