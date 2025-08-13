 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19575765 Edited 13 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Shader design has been optimized to improve performance.
LOD design has been improved to enhance performance.
Lighting issues have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3805691
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3805692
  • Loading history…
