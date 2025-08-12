+ Added space bar break
* Fixed mineral creation bug when level has multiple dialogs
* Fixed Ai get confused with infection damage
* Fixed UI bug for skills unlock missing the cooldown time
* Fixed planet FX trigger when starting the level
Beta Fixes
