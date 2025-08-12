 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19575715
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Added space bar break

* Fixed mineral creation bug when level has multiple dialogs
* Fixed Ai get confused with infection damage
* Fixed UI bug for skills unlock missing the cooldown time
* Fixed planet FX trigger when starting the level

