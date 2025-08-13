 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19575706 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

If you believe music is the heart of gaming, this collab is for you. The Rift of the NecroDancer: Everhood Music Pack is a collision of two indie titles that have integrated their soundtracks into the very fabric of their design. Get ready to feel the beat and experience a new dimension of rhythmic gameplay!


The new Everhood Music Pack injects five trippy songs into the Rift:

You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57447/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Everhood_Music_Pack

The album artwork used in game for the Everhood collaboration is by Ilustrata, produced by Yetee Records, a division of The Yetee LLC. <3

We have a bunch of other bundles you can check out too! They'll have different value to you depending on what you own or don't own yet, so check them out.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57450/Rift__Everhood__Everhood_Music_Pack/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57502/Indie_Lovers_Music_Collection/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53059/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Ultimate_Pack/

