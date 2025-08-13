If you believe music is the heart of gaming, this collab is for you. The Rift of the NecroDancer: Everhood Music Pack is a collision of two indie titles that have integrated their soundtracks into the very fabric of their design. Get ready to feel the beat and experience a new dimension of rhythmic gameplay!
The new Everhood Music Pack injects five trippy songs into the Rift:
"Powers of Destruction" by Cazok (FREE to download!)
"The Final Battle" by Cazok
"Feisty Flowers" by Cazok
"Revenge" by Cazok
"Why Oh You Are LOVE" by Dancefloor is Lava
You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off.
The album artwork used in game for the Everhood collaboration is by Ilustrata, produced by Yetee Records, a division of The Yetee LLC. <3
