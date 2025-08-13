If you believe music is the heart of gaming, this collab is for you. The Rift of the NecroDancer: Everhood Music Pack is a collision of two indie titles that have integrated their soundtracks into the very fabric of their design. Get ready to feel the beat and experience a new dimension of rhythmic gameplay!



The new Everhood Music Pack injects five trippy songs into the Rift:

You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off.

The album artwork used in game for the Everhood collaboration is by Ilustrata, produced by Yetee Records, a division of The Yetee LLC. <3

