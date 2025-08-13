Some improvements, mostly to help new players with the early game, and bug fixes
- Add new interactable highlight on trees, rocks, herbs, loot & pickups
- Add new step to "Humble Beginnings" quest, "Craft a Hoe at the Anvil" for better clarity
- Add new visual indicator when player is hidden behind terrain
- "Steal" interact text is red to help make it more obvious
- Improve some text sizing and scaling to make various text more readable
- Slightly improve chat and combat voice sounds for female characters
- New default settings automatically applied for Steam Deck (improved performance & battery)
- Fix an issue with animals maturing faster than intended, and growing larger but not changing to the adult visuals
- Fix various causes of interaction issues for NPCs such as using upgraded tools or picking up eggs (particularly spouse/children or hired farmhands)
- Fix some doorways/ramps that blocked NPC movement
- Let NPCs go through gates
Patch 1.0.88p1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update