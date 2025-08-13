 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19575659
Update notes via Steam Community
Some improvements, mostly to help new players with the early game, and bug fixes

- Add new interactable highlight on trees, rocks, herbs, loot & pickups
- Add new step to "Humble Beginnings" quest, "Craft a Hoe at the Anvil" for better clarity
- Add new visual indicator when player is hidden behind terrain
- "Steal" interact text is red to help make it more obvious
- Improve some text sizing and scaling to make various text more readable
- Slightly improve chat and combat voice sounds for female characters
- New default settings automatically applied for Steam Deck (improved performance & battery)
- Fix an issue with animals maturing faster than intended, and growing larger but not changing to the adult visuals
- Fix various causes of interaction issues for NPCs such as using upgraded tools or picking up eggs (particularly spouse/children or hired farmhands)
- Fix some doorways/ramps that blocked NPC movement
- Let NPCs go through gates

