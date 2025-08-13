Bug fixes

fixes a crash when launching the game in English while system language was a non-English language

fixes a crash when changing the language to English while system language was a non-English language

A word from the devs:

We're very sorry for wasting your time and delivering a frustrating experience on what was supposed to be a fun celebration of 1 year of D&DG. We feel we have let down our international players who were excited to play the Anniversary Update. We can only apologise, and we'd like to explain how this happened and what we are doing to avoid these kinds of issues in the future.

v1.3.4 -> v1.4

In this update we upgraded the engine version from Godot 3.6 to Godot 4.4.1. The upgrade was major (it took us 2 full days of work to even get the game to successfully launch!) and in particular the whole font and theming system was changed and we had to rewrite the way that D&DG changed languages.

One of the complications of D&DG being a pixel art game is that we need to be able to swap fonts depending on your language. For example fonts with accent characters, or Chinese, Japanese, or Cyrillic characters all need to have specific fonts to make sure text stays pixel perfect and readable. The system to swap fonts depending on language like this is called "remapping".

After the upgrade to Godot 4 the default export setting meant that these remapped fonts weren't being correctly exported to the version that you play on Steam. This was the reason why in v1.4 the fonts displayed wrong, or at the wrong size.

v1.4 -> v1.4.1

We changed the export setting which meant that all the fonts and their remaps were correctly being exported!

At this stage if you launched the game on a computer with English as the system language you could swap between all languages and all of the fonts displayed correctly. You could also launch the game in (for example) Spanish if your system language was Spanish.

But the export now working exposed a problem where we were still using the old Godot 3 remapping system for two of the fonts. Now that the fonts and remaps were being exported, this collision of two different remap systems caused the game to crash when you swapped to English if the game had started in another language (like it would if your system language wasn't English).

v1.4.1 -> v1.4.2

This update fixes the issue by changing those two specific fonts to be remapped the same way as all other fonts.

Our learnings for future development

We had done extensive in-editor testing in all the supported languages during the development of v1.4, but the remap issue in v1.4 was only appearing in the exported version (not the in-editor version) since the problem was caused by incorrect export settings.

What is now clear is that we needed to be doing as much play testing as possible on the exported version (the version players will get on Steam) rather than in-editor. We'll ensure that this happens for all future updates so that we don't cause these types of problems again.

Sorry again, and we hope you can now enjoy the new update!

Thanks for all the support, see you in the tavern soon.

- Mike & Gray from Purple Moss Collectors

PS: please also see the new FAQ for steps to fix a display problem with some graphics cards!