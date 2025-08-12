It’s time to power up your arsenal and push your high scores to the limit! This update adds upgrade paths for every weapon in the game.... and each one can be upgraded three times for maximum destruction.
🆕 Weapon Upgrade Details:
Pistol - Increases firing speed
Shotgun - Increases range and damage
Assault Rifle - Increases ammo capacity
Flamethrower - Increases fuel tank size
Space Gun - Increases plasma cell capacity
💰 How to Unlock:
Each upgrade costs 25 gold, via the "Upgrades" menu. Upgrade them all to unlock the full potential of your weapons and take on the ultimate challenge... breaking your high scores!
🪳 Other Patch Notes Update 0.1.2.0:
Shotgun in general has been improved (increased range, damage, close range hitbox)
Menu bug fixed with skin purchase order
miscellaneous bug fixes, please let us know of any you find! :)
