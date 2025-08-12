It’s time to power up your arsenal and push your high scores to the limit! This update adds upgrade paths for every weapon in the game.... and each one can be upgraded three times for maximum destruction.

🆕 Weapon Upgrade Details:

Pistol - Increases firing speed

Shotgun - Increases range and damage

Assault Rifle - Increases ammo capacity

Flamethrower - Increases fuel tank size

Space Gun - Increases plasma cell capacity

💰 How to Unlock:

Each upgrade costs 25 gold, via the "Upgrades" menu. Upgrade them all to unlock the full potential of your weapons and take on the ultimate challenge... breaking your high scores!

🪳 Other Patch Notes Update 0.1.2.0: