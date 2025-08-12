 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19575512 Edited 13 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s time to power up your arsenal and push your high scores to the limit! This update adds upgrade paths for every weapon in the game.... and each one can be upgraded three times for maximum destruction.

🆕 Weapon Upgrade Details:

  • Pistol - Increases firing speed

  • Shotgun - Increases range and damage

  • Assault Rifle - Increases ammo capacity

  • Flamethrower - Increases fuel tank size

  • Space Gun - Increases plasma cell capacity

💰 How to Unlock:

Each upgrade costs 25 gold, via the "Upgrades" menu. Upgrade them all to unlock the full potential of your weapons and take on the ultimate challenge... breaking your high scores!

🪳 Other Patch Notes Update 0.1.2.0:

  • Shotgun in general has been improved (increased range, damage, close range hitbox)

  • Menu bug fixed with skin purchase order

  • miscellaneous bug fixes, please let us know of any you find! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3446071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link