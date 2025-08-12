You can now talk to friendly enemies in Metamancer!
To start the dialogue simply bump into an enemy. This system ties into our already existing reputation system. Certain responses will yield positive or negative responses. Equipping a CPU will highlight which responses enemies like. Enemies can reveal map locations and will sometimes drop loot if they like what you say!
Features:
- Dialogue system
- Bumping into enemies starts dialogue
- CPUs reveal positive or negative dialogue options
- Enemies can reveal locations of Metamancers and Strongholds on the map
- Positive responses have a chance to drop loot
- Faction reputation will randomly start with one alliance block neutral and the other hostile to the player
- The player can no longer target or hurt friendly enemies unless specifically targeted
- Added exclamation points that display over enemies when they are first spotted and once they are near the player
Bug fixes:
- Added optimizations for chain abilities
- World maps properly unload if the player goes too far away. Returning rebuilds the maps based on the biome and faction control
- Fixed a mouse cursor issue that caused game crashes
- Fixed a bug that caused chain lightning to crash the game (if this happens again let me know)
- Fixed a bug where enemy Metamancers would leave targeting displays on the ground if they died while channeling their skill
- Added comprehensive debugging for crashes
The game should now produce a crash log file to the game directory if it crashes. Please share this in the community discussion forum so I can address them if they come up. This update doesn't solve the resolution issues but solves a lot of performance issues. We will be looking into resolution problems but it may take more time.
Happy hacking!
