You can now talk to friendly enemies in Metamancer!

Dialogue system



Bumping into enemies starts dialogue



CPUs reveal positive or negative dialogue options



Enemies can reveal locations of Metamancers and Strongholds on the map



Positive responses have a chance to drop loot



Faction reputation will randomly start with one alliance block neutral and the other hostile to the player



The player can no longer target or hurt friendly enemies unless specifically targeted



Added exclamation points that display over enemies when they are first spotted and once they are near the player



Added optimizations for chain abilities



World maps properly unload if the player goes too far away. Returning rebuilds the maps based on the biome and faction control



Fixed a mouse cursor issue that caused game crashes



Fixed a bug that caused chain lightning to crash the game (if this happens again let me know)



Fixed a bug where enemy Metamancers would leave targeting displays on the ground if they died while channeling their skill



Added comprehensive debugging for crashes



To start the dialogue simply bump into an enemy. This system ties into our already existing reputation system. Certain responses will yield positive or negative responses. Equipping a CPU will highlight which responses enemies like. Enemies can reveal map locations and will sometimes drop loot if they like what you say!Features:Bug fixes:The game should now produce a crash log file to the game directory if it crashes. Please share this in the community discussion forum so I can address them if they come up. This update doesn't solve the resolution issues but solves a lot of performance issues. We will be looking into resolution problems but it may take more time.