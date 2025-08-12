-Reworded/rewrote most of the writings to be more explicit
+All writings were done in a way to be a lot more explicit (I realized that subtlety is for cowards)
+Just about every computer has an actionable piece of information
+If not, it tells you about a specific location in the map
+If not, they are big reveals or are computers that don't require a password
-Every password computer now has a hint on where to get the password
-Broke open the sky to make the Orange Stairs a clear landmark
-Added signs and environmental details to help with navigation
-Actual interesting things for the second projector
-Replaced an old song with a new one in the VR world
-THE STATIC now looks like how it works in canon
-Many other minor changes
Explicit Update (14)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2380811
- Loading history…
English Depot 2380812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update