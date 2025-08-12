 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19575379 Edited 12 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworded/rewrote most of the writings to be more explicit
+All writings were done in a way to be a lot more explicit (I realized that subtlety is for cowards)
+Just about every computer has an actionable piece of information
+If not, it tells you about a specific location in the map
+If not, they are big reveals or are computers that don't require a password

-Every password computer now has a hint on where to get the password

-Broke open the sky to make the Orange Stairs a clear landmark

-Added signs and environmental details to help with navigation

-Actual interesting things for the second projector

-Replaced an old song with a new one in the VR world

-THE STATIC now looks like how it works in canon

-Many other minor changes

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2380811
  • Loading history…
English Depot 2380812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link