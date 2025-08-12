-Reworded/rewrote most of the writings to be more explicit

+All writings were done in a way to be a lot more explicit (I realized that subtlety is for cowards)

+Just about every computer has an actionable piece of information

+If not, it tells you about a specific location in the map

+If not, they are big reveals or are computers that don't require a password



-Every password computer now has a hint on where to get the password



-Broke open the sky to make the Orange Stairs a clear landmark



-Added signs and environmental details to help with navigation



-Actual interesting things for the second projector



-Replaced an old song with a new one in the VR world



-THE STATIC now looks like how it works in canon



-Many other minor changes