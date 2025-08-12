Change Log - DRONE SMUGGLER v0.1.5 Early Access - Repair Kits!
Fixes
Fixed an issue that caused a crash when the game launched on a machine with no detected gamepads/controllers
Changes
Added some hue and scale variation to the "movement particles" effect
Adjusted volume level of The Great Resonator from -3.0db to -5.0db
Added framework for ship upgrades to be generated and installed/activated
Some enemy ships now spawn with a single cargo item - a HEX (hardware expansion) known as a Deployable Repair Kit (DRK)
These drop when the enemy is destroyed and are picked up when the player flies over them
Once picked up, they provide the player with a nanobot repair package they can deploy by pressing the "Activate Consumable Mod" key (L-SHIFT / Square / X / Left Action Button)
A DRK module carried by the player will be shown when the HUD is visible, providing a primitive way of indicating whether or not one is carried
When activated, the DRK is consumed and removed from the slot after removing one damage from the player's total ship damage
Known Issues
Some color combinations can create problematic visuals, will review and update for next patch
Player laser velocity is not correctly adjusted when the ship is accelerating aftward
The modification to space object spawn rate that happens as the player's hit multiplier increases might not be resetting correctly once that hit multiplier returns to 1.0x - more testing is needed
Development Priorities
Make DRKs dropped by enemy ships scale the amount of damage they restore proportionally with the enemy ship's stats so that stronger ships provide a bigger bonus
Review color combinations and potentially add in pre-selected (in addition to the current randomized) palettes
Attempt steam sdk integration with a focus on supporting steam input for controllers, stretch goal of providing simple achievements and stats tracking
A real local leaderboard for high scores, ship names, their stats, and some info about the level they were achieved on
Find a better structure or foundation for save data that includes the current game version for future cases where an update might require that an old save is updated or wiped before playing the new version.
Expand HUD to full screen when fullscreen is enabled
Add cargo slots to HUD
