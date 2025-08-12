 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19575153 Edited 12 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change Log - DRONE SMUGGLER v0.1.5 Early Access - Repair Kits!

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash when the game launched on a machine with no detected gamepads/controllers

Changes

  • Added some hue and scale variation to the "movement particles" effect

  • Adjusted volume level of The Great Resonator from -3.0db to -5.0db

  • Added framework for ship upgrades to be generated and installed/activated

  • Some enemy ships now spawn with a single cargo item - a HEX (hardware expansion) known as a Deployable Repair Kit (DRK)

    • These drop when the enemy is destroyed and are picked up when the player flies over them

    • Once picked up, they provide the player with a nanobot repair package they can deploy by pressing the "Activate Consumable Mod" key (L-SHIFT / Square / X / Left Action Button)

    • A DRK module carried by the player will be shown when the HUD is visible, providing a primitive way of indicating whether or not one is carried

    • When activated, the DRK is consumed and removed from the slot after removing one damage from the player's total ship damage

Known Issues

  • Some color combinations can create problematic visuals, will review and update for next patch

  • Player laser velocity is not correctly adjusted when the ship is accelerating aftward

  • The modification to space object spawn rate that happens as the player's hit multiplier increases might not be resetting correctly once that hit multiplier returns to 1.0x - more testing is needed

Development Priorities

  • Make DRKs dropped by enemy ships scale the amount of damage they restore proportionally with the enemy ship's stats so that stronger ships provide a bigger bonus

  • Review color combinations and potentially add in pre-selected (in addition to the current randomized) palettes

  • Attempt steam sdk integration with a focus on supporting steam input for controllers, stretch goal of providing simple achievements and stats tracking

  • A real local leaderboard for high scores, ship names, their stats, and some info about the level they were achieved on

  • Find a better structure or foundation for save data that includes the current game version for future cases where an update might require that an old save is updated or wiped before playing the new version.

  • Expand HUD to full screen when fullscreen is enabled

  • Add cargo slots to HUD

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3857291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link