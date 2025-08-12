Some enemy ships now spawn with a single cargo item - a HEX (hardware expansion) known as a Deployable Repair Kit (DRK)

These drop when the enemy is destroyed and are picked up when the player flies over them

Once picked up, they provide the player with a nanobot repair package they can deploy by pressing the "Activate Consumable Mod" key (L-SHIFT / Square / X / Left Action Button)

A DRK module carried by the player will be shown when the HUD is visible, providing a primitive way of indicating whether or not one is carried