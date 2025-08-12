 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19575020 Edited 12 August 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.1 – Improvements and New Features

- Settings Added: Configuration option to change screen resolution.
- Enhanced Compatibility: Improved controller support for split-screen cooperative mode with 2 players.

- Special Items Changes:
The 4 special items previously sold and activated by the "use special item" button now grant a bonus at the start of the race.
The "use special item" button is now dedicated solely to activating bonus items.

- Shop Update: The Explosive Mine has been removed from the shop's weapon list, replaced by the Blaster.

- New in All Races:
A Bonus Item Coin has been added to every race. Collecting this coin rewards the player with one of the following random items:

1. Homing Missile
2. Repair / Heal
3. Invincibility
4. Mini Dash
5. Explosive Mine
6. Slippery Banana
7. Quintuple Shot

