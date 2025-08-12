Hey, this is a small update to add new localizations to the game.
The last major update for Train Your Minibot before 1.0 should be coming relatively soon.
Added Languages:
Japanese
Korean
Spanish (Latin America)
Traditional Chinese
Ukrainian
