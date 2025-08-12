 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19575006
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, this is a small update to add new localizations to the game.

The last major update for Train Your Minibot before 1.0 should be coming relatively soon.

Added Languages:

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • Spanish (Latin America)

  • Traditional Chinese

  • Ukrainian

Changed files in this update

Windows Train Your Minibot Depot Depot 713741
