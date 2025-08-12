Detectives, rookies, and professional couch potatoes… We’ve upgraded your crime-solving toolkit.



🎮 Gamepad support is here. Jason can now be controlled with slightly more comfort and style. Who says law enforcement can’t have ergonomic posture?



🧪 We’ve also rolled up our sleeves and:

Fixed a few bugs (the digital kind)

Adjusted some colliders in various levels

Restored a few missing lines

Polished up some visuals across the game

Added some QOL

Increased overall stability (Emotionally? No. Technically? Yes.)

Squashed some sneaky crashes

So whether you’re a keyboard crusader or a joystick detective, Metro City is now yours to navigate however you like.

And if you’ve already solved the case: Know that your feedback and chaos are keeping this city alive, detective!

– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.



Nabos Studios

Team Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️