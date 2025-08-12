 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574909 Edited 12 August 2025 – 22:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Detectives, rookies, and professional couch potatoes… We’ve upgraded your crime-solving toolkit.


🎮 Gamepad support is here. Jason can now be controlled with slightly more comfort and style. Who says law enforcement can’t have ergonomic posture?


🧪 We’ve also rolled up our sleeves and:

  • Fixed a few bugs (the digital kind)

  • Adjusted some colliders in various levels

  • Restored a few missing lines

  • Polished up some visuals across the game

  • Added some QOL

  • Increased overall stability (Emotionally? No. Technically? Yes.)

  • Squashed some sneaky crashes

So whether you’re a keyboard crusader or a joystick detective, Metro City is now yours to navigate however you like.

And if you’ve already solved the case: Know that your feedback and chaos are keeping this city alive, detective!

– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.


Nabos Studios
Team Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3745111
