Detectives, rookies, and professional couch potatoes… We’ve upgraded your crime-solving toolkit.
🎮 Gamepad support is here. Jason can now be controlled with slightly more comfort and style. Who says law enforcement can’t have ergonomic posture?
🧪 We’ve also rolled up our sleeves and:
Fixed a few bugs (the digital kind)
Adjusted some colliders in various levels
Restored a few missing lines
Polished up some visuals across the game
Added some QOL
Increased overall stability (Emotionally? No. Technically? Yes.)
Squashed some sneaky crashes
So whether you’re a keyboard crusader or a joystick detective, Metro City is now yours to navigate however you like.
And if you’ve already solved the case: Know that your feedback and chaos are keeping this city alive, detective!
– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.
Nabos Studios
Team Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️
Changed files in this update