Hey everyone!



A small but super useful quality-of-life update for you today:

You can now place buildings and roads even if there are trees or small rocks in the way! Previously, you had to cut down those trees or mine those rocks before placing your building. Now, you can plop your building or road right on top of them.

Here’s how it works:

If there are trees or small rocks in the construction area, they’ll automatically be marked for cutting/harvesting.

Your builders will first remove them, then get to work on construction as soon as the space is clear.

No more tedious manual clearing before building, just place it and let your workers handle the rest.

This should make expanding your city feel a lot smoother, especially in those dense forest areas.

As always, let me know how it feels and if you run into any issues :)

Philippe