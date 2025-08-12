- Fixed an issue where sinking too many balls in one turn resulted in a loss even if requirement was met
- Fixed return scoring not calculating pocket score
- Fixed neglected felt not properly disabling two pockets
- Fixed "(weed reference: Origins)" achievement
- Fixed "Thanks for coming" achievement
- Fixed "I love all my pockets the same" achievement
- Fixed Blue-Crested Whipper Willow unlock not saving properly
- Fixed Bomb and Grenade balls only returning some balls
- Fixed Bomb and Grenade balls having a small delay in sinking
- Fixed Eldritch Pit pocket not activating properly
- Fixed an issue where more prize balls could be taken than there was room for
Drop Pockets 0.77.06
