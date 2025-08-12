 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574698 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where sinking too many balls in one turn resulted in a loss even if requirement was met
  • Fixed return scoring not calculating pocket score
  • Fixed neglected felt not properly disabling two pockets
  • Fixed "(weed reference: Origins)" achievement
  • Fixed "Thanks for coming" achievement
  • Fixed "I love all my pockets the same" achievement
  • Fixed Blue-Crested Whipper Willow unlock not saving properly
  • Fixed Bomb and Grenade balls only returning some balls
  • Fixed Bomb and Grenade balls having a small delay in sinking
  • Fixed Eldritch Pit pocket not activating properly
  • Fixed an issue where more prize balls could be taken than there was room for

