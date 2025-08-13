1.5.3 BRAWL BAR LAUNCH

------------------------

- Directional keys and WASD can now be used to control the cursor in menu and choices.

For keyboard users, this means you can more easily restart fights and do a lot of stuff without having to switch to the mouse, especially in Brawl Bar.

- Fixed bug if we backed out of the picture frame in the first room then opened the menu immediately.

- Fixed bug: the magnifying glass was used automatically on the sewers grating when it shouldn't be.

- Various fixes for The Brawl Bar launch.