13 August 2025 Build 19574690
Update notes via Steam Community
1.5.3 BRAWL BAR LAUNCH
------------------------
- Directional keys and WASD can now be used to control the cursor in menu and choices.
For keyboard users, this means you can more easily restart fights and do a lot of stuff without having to switch to the mouse, especially in Brawl Bar.
- Fixed bug if we backed out of the picture frame in the first room then opened the menu immediately.
- Fixed bug: the magnifying glass was used automatically on the sewers grating when it shouldn't be.
- Various fixes for The Brawl Bar launch.

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2931330 Depot 2931330
  • Loading history…
