Improved

- Auto scout feature, where the CPU scouts automatically if you have scouts

- New more intuitive slider system for assigning scouting budget

- Negotiations now use yearly compensation instead of cryptic contract value, this should be more straightforward

- Year-end bonuses email (does not really effect anything at this moment, more for roleplay)

- Buttons when starting word to randomize stable name, and starting cash buttons to make the start a bit easier

- Custom tabs to the stable, so that you can sort your horses. These tabs are persistant thru save files, so they are not tied to your save.

- Delete all button for sonners, a bit buggy still.



Fixed

- Possibly fixed the issue with the next day button being disabled at start.

- When you stopped scouting horses, they did not leave the scouting table

- In negotiations for hiring persons, CPU does not accept lowball offers, and does not accept offer below their current salary

- Fixing negotiation scene with new layout

- Notes button disappeared in some layouts

- Layout issues with the sim overlay

- Layout for main menu to be better scalable



Debug

- Added failsafe, where you can force a day change (even when locked). Either from the command bar (press top search bar) and search for "force day".. or then CTRL+Enter and then Enter again when you see sonner

- Tiny world possible, for debugging