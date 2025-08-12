Improved
- Auto scout feature, where the CPU scouts automatically if you have scouts
- New more intuitive slider system for assigning scouting budget
- Negotiations now use yearly compensation instead of cryptic contract value, this should be more straightforward
- Year-end bonuses email (does not really effect anything at this moment, more for roleplay)
- Buttons when starting word to randomize stable name, and starting cash buttons to make the start a bit easier
- Custom tabs to the stable, so that you can sort your horses. These tabs are persistant thru save files, so they are not tied to your save.
- Delete all button for sonners, a bit buggy still.
Fixed
- Possibly fixed the issue with the next day button being disabled at start.
- When you stopped scouting horses, they did not leave the scouting table
- In negotiations for hiring persons, CPU does not accept lowball offers, and does not accept offer below their current salary
- Fixing negotiation scene with new layout
- Notes button disappeared in some layouts
- Layout issues with the sim overlay
- Layout for main menu to be better scalable
Debug
- Added failsafe, where you can force a day change (even when locked). Either from the command bar (press top search bar) and search for "force day".. or then CTRL+Enter and then Enter again when you see sonner
- Tiny world possible, for debugging
0.3.3 - 2025-08-12
