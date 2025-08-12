 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574634 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01n brings smarter sorting, improved targeting, and a brand-new dynamic QB feature!

🆕 Smarter Tier + Low Exposure Sorting

When Tier + Low Exposure is selected for Prioritize Reach, the system now sorts by lowest exposure instead of falling back to ADP in mixed-position scenarios.

This keeps your picks fresh and exposure balanced even when Genius Picks spans multiple positions.

🎯 Improved Soft Target Population

Better logic for filling your soft targets, ensuring your draft plan stays on track as the board changes.

🏈 QB Hot Swapping

Added inside the Stacking section.

Dynamically swap QBs based on your early picks—perfect for adapting your stacks on the fly!

Smarter picks, sharper stacks, and more control.
Happy drafting!
– The Huddle Genius Team

