Version 1.01n brings smarter sorting, improved targeting, and a brand-new dynamic QB feature!



🆕 Smarter Tier + Low Exposure Sorting



When Tier + Low Exposure is selected for Prioritize Reach, the system now sorts by lowest exposure instead of falling back to ADP in mixed-position scenarios.



This keeps your picks fresh and exposure balanced even when Genius Picks spans multiple positions.



🎯 Improved Soft Target Population



Better logic for filling your soft targets, ensuring your draft plan stays on track as the board changes.



🏈 QB Hot Swapping



Added inside the Stacking section.



Dynamically swap QBs based on your early picks—perfect for adapting your stacks on the fly!



Smarter picks, sharper stacks, and more control.

Happy drafting!

– The Huddle Genius Team