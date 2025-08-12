 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574617 Edited 12 August 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Disabled vertical auto assist allowing for true free-aim.
Rockets make more damage and to a larger radius.
Water reflection resolution dropped to possibly prevent crashing in the sunset level.
Music update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3591711
macOS 64-bit Depot 3591714
