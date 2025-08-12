 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574581 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few small improvements made to Light Rush during our summer session at the studio:

  • Settings are now in the right style, whether from the pause menu or main menu.

  • Settings now contain a sound slider that adjusts and saves the level of most of the sound. We're going to say most. A few sound tags may have escaped. If you catch them, let us know which ones?

  • Controllers usually work in the UI. If not, using the mouse for a moment will reactivate them. If you spot a specific place that they break, we need to know that too.

  • Music is now present for all map stages! ːsteamhappyː

  • Keep an eye out for updates on our other Steam projects: Chumps Chained, Derby, and GDIM Arcade!

  • Follow us on the web for info on our latest events: https://www.monrivergames.com/

