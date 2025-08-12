A few small improvements made to Light Rush during our summer session at the studio:

Settings are now in the right style, whether from the pause menu or main menu.

Settings now contain a sound slider that adjusts and saves the level of most of the sound. We're going to say most. A few sound tags may have escaped. If you catch them, let us know which ones?

Controllers usually work in the UI. If not, using the mouse for a moment will reactivate them. If you spot a specific place that they break, we need to know that too.

Music is now present for all map stages! ːsteamhappyː

Keep an eye out for updates on our other Steam projects: Chumps Chained, Derby, and GDIM Arcade!