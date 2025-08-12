Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.7
General Gameplay
- - Pinging an item for teammates now shows its element and level.
- Voice Chat settings have their own settings tab page.
- Updated the fabricator reroll from Y/Triangle to R3 on gamepad. This is to resolve an issue where opening the fabricator on gamepad would automatically use the reroll reward.
- First time difficulty select is now d-pad navigable.
Fixes
- - Fixed a potential crash on startup.
- Fixed a potential softlock where the Carrier Turrets could potentially go through terrain and not be killable.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a state where they could not shoot or interact after pulling off a leech.
- Fixed a potential softlock in the Redline mission where bots could get under some stairs and not be killable.
- Fixed background audio and audio language settings not being auto-applied when you launched the game.
- Fixed an issue where the weapons could go through the fabricator and not be accessible.
- Fixed an issue where Dr. Jason was incorrectly on one of Lt. Jace's logs.
- Fixed an issue where co-op peer to peer disclaimer would overlap with friends list.
- Fixed an issue where the Nova Badge was clipping out of bounds on social player display.
- Fixed a few spots where players could sneak out of the ship.
This patch includes more fixes for common issues, along with a few Quality of Life adjustments!
- Prophecy Team
