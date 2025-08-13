 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19574493 Edited 13 August 2025 – 17:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to talk to workers - this can mean convincing them to try to befriend others, gain or lose weight, promise you they will lose to someone, go on steroids, and more!
  • Updated Venue costs for larger venues
  • Added options to change the Worker Screen layout
  • Added option in matches to tell workers to take it easy - significantly reducing fatigue, condition loss and injury risk, at the cost of match quality
  • Added Win Loss Record across all promotions for entire career in Match History section
  • Added option in settings to change Worker screen layout
  • Fixed it so that the finish doesnt reset every time a worker is added to the match
  • Workers will now announce their retirement in advance
  • Added secondary stat option to Edit Workers page, allowing you to append the stat of your choice to the left worker list
  • Made it harder to get 100% scores
  • Small UI updates
  • Fixed bug where some promises wouldnt trigger after a contract renewal
  • Updated main game font to better support foreign languages
  • Added quick hover progress charts for worker skills
  • Fixed layout on relationships
  • Fixed bug where workers would be continuously pushed by a company
  • Updated Booking Results Screen
  • Updated the look of the booking results screen
  • Added some basic translations for a limited number of phrases/words (this will be built upon!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
macOS Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1157704
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link