- Added ability to talk to workers - this can mean convincing them to try to befriend others, gain or lose weight, promise you they will lose to someone, go on steroids, and more!
- Updated Venue costs for larger venues
- Added options to change the Worker Screen layout
- Added option in matches to tell workers to take it easy - significantly reducing fatigue, condition loss and injury risk, at the cost of match quality
- Added Win Loss Record across all promotions for entire career in Match History section
- Added option in settings to change Worker screen layout
- Fixed it so that the finish doesnt reset every time a worker is added to the match
- Workers will now announce their retirement in advance
- Added secondary stat option to Edit Workers page, allowing you to append the stat of your choice to the left worker list
- Made it harder to get 100% scores
- Small UI updates
- Fixed bug where some promises wouldnt trigger after a contract renewal
- Updated main game font to better support foreign languages
- Added quick hover progress charts for worker skills
- Fixed layout on relationships
- Fixed bug where workers would be continuously pushed by a company
- Updated Booking Results Screen
- Updated the look of the booking results screen
- Added some basic translations for a limited number of phrases/words (this will be built upon!)
