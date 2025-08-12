⚓ Watchstander – Patch Notes v0.1.0

We’re officially live in Early Access!

We hope you enjoy what we’ve built so far and we’re eager to hear your thoughts, feedback, and ideas as we keep improving. Our goal is to make this the best offline, simple bridge sim and COLREGs practice tool out there. Bigger studios may outdo us one day, but for now, we’re committed to making something educational, functional, and uniquely ours.

New Features

- Added a Rank Progression Screen to view all officer ranks, their requirements, and your progress.

- Click the Current Rank button in the main menu to open the progression screen.

Improvements

- Rank insignia now scale consistently and display in uniform style.

- Locked ranks appear dimmed; unlocked ranks show in full color.

- Current rank in the main menu now keeps its insignia and only updates the text when changing.

- Radar range selection now stays in sync across all display modes.

Fixes

- Fixed clicks not always registering on the Current Rank button.

- Corrected missing or mismatched image files for certain rank insignia.

- Fixed radar range buttons not updating both radar displays.

- Environment button in navigation tabs now appears correctly in Free Roam and opens as intended.

- Fixed Settings and other menus occasionally darkening the screen without opening.

- Restored all in-game menus so they now display above the overlay.

- Double-clicking now restores the UI instantly when hidden.

- NAV/RADAR/Menu display tabs now toggle views correctly after menu fixes.

Thank you to everyone who’s been following our progress. This is our biggest update yet and just the beginning of Early Access!