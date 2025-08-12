Additions: - New relic! Crutch. While in the inventory, heroes will wait longer before using potions. Refined wood and fabric.



- New clothing sets!

- Bear Fur Set: High defence and strength, reduced agility. Set bonus heals a small amount every tick, based on the hero's skill cooldowns.

- Juggler Set: Mid defence, mid agility set. Set bonus increases attack speed further based on the number of enemies in the ambush.

- Demolitionist's Set: High defence, low dexterity and strength. Set bonus causes heroes to explode for 20% of their max health on death.

- Gardener's Set: Low defence, high agility, reduced strength. Set bonus has a chance to pollinate an enemy on crit, a new status that restores some of the damage dealt to the target.

- Tinker's Set: Low defence, high strength. Set bonus increase the amount of damage dealt based on the hero's missing skill energy.



Other Changes: - The time it takes for the dropdown on popups to appear has been reduced slightly.

- Double clicking to add items to raids now stops the auto-start.



Balance: - Clothing with negative stats now have a flat negative stat instead.

- Tarnished gold and silver is no longer worthless, but instead worth 60% of the untarnished bar. (Updates when the tarnishing happens.)

- Slightly reduced the amount of slime you get from level 0 raids.

- Status effect grenades and traps were supposed to be doing SOME damage, but weren't. They are now.

- Cramped In Castle now starts with the guild unlocked.

- Stingy Towers now starts with $1000, money is now clamped at the start of the day with a warning. The cap now also factors in debt.

- Rival guilds will now make money slower, and increase guild rating quicker. (Just for the audit numbers. Was finding it almost impossible to catch up with money, and fall behind on guild rating.)

- Heroes should flee from Enchanted Forest raids less often.

- Tweaked the scaling for enemy spawning in raids. Previously, it was way overshooting the "effective" level difference between the raid team and the dungeon at higher levels. Generally, less enemies should now spawn as it was occasionally ignoring the calculations used to determine how many enemies should spawn per tile and just going randomly.



- Tweaked the enemy health scaling calculation to scale better past level 2 raids. With three heroes in a team...

- One star raid enemies have 6.5% more health.

- Two star raid enemies have 4.0% more health.

- Three star raid enemies have 18.1% less health.

- Four star raid enemies have 29.7% less health.

- Five star raid enemies have 38.4% less health.



Bug Fixes: - Corners on popups weren't functioning well and have been tweaked.

- Also fixed popup click areas extending too far and eating clicks.

- Fixed a strange case where Potions were being turned into Half Hyper Potions when consumed.

- Fixed Hyper Potion merging.

- Fixed click boxes on rooms in the guild hall consuming clicks.

- Fixed a crash with the Get The Ball Rolling! popup, which may have bled into other instances where the guide was opened.

- Heroes are no longer considered working overtime if they're asleep when the shift ends.

- Tended Hollows maps no longer consume Tattered Maps when they don't need to.

- Fixed some more edge cases with crafting.